UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

The festival of sacrifice: Understanding the essence of Eid-Al-Adha

Muslims worldwide celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha with equal fervor and enthusiasm, in addition to Eid-Ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan. Here is all you need to know about this Eid

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 2:15 PM

READ MORE:

Ehaab Qadeer

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By