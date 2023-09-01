Tharman Shanmugaratnam becomes new Singapore President: PM releases statement

Lee Hsien Loong congratulates new President, asks Singaporeans to come together after election to build 'stronger nation'

Photo: AP file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 10:19 PM

After Singapore on Friday elected its new President, ex-deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Prime Minister of the country released a statement.

In the statement, listed in 7 points, the Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated the new President, commented on the election, the duties of the President, and life after the elections.

In the first point he said that "Singaporeans have chosen Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next President by a decisive margin." He went on to say that Shanmugaratnam will represent the country "at home and abroad, and exercise custodial powers, including over the reserves and key appointments."

The PM also thanked the three candidates (Tharman Shanmugaratnam ,Ng Kok Song, Tan Kin Lian) for contesting the election. He expressed his pleasure at the election process, saying that Singaporeans exercised their right to vote, and that "both voters and candidates have shown a greater understanding of the roles and duties of the President, which bodes well for Singapore." He thanked the election officials for carrying out their duties, as well as voters both in the country and abroad.

Speaking about the new President, the PM said that he called to congratulate him on his new position. He also said that Shanmugaratnam has "a long and distinguished record of public service," and that Lee Hsien Loong has "every confidence that he will carry out his duties as President with distinction."

The PM also said that he assured the President of his government's "full cooperation," and that Shanmugaratnam said that he would "work closely with the government."

In a point about the roles of the President, he called the Head of State a "unifying figure" for Singaporeans to look up to and identify with. He added that the President must use his custodial powers wisely.

He concluded the statement saying, "Now that the election is over, let us come together again as Singaporeans, to tackle the challenges ahead and build a stronger and more united nation."

