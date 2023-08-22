Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to serve 8 years in jail, court statement says

It's the second time the lawsuits — brought by Robson in 2013 and Safechuck the following year — have been brought back after dismissal
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned from self-exile on Tuesday, will serve a total of eight years in prison, according to a statement by the Supreme Court.
The jail term covers three different cases for abuse of power and malfeasance, illegally ordering a state-run bank to issue a foreign loan, and illegally holding shares via nominees. Thaksin was taken to the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
It's the second time the lawsuits — brought by Robson in 2013 and Safechuck the following year — have been brought back after dismissal
At least 150,000 students from around the country are enrolled at more than 300 private colleges in Kota
A deadly reaction was triggered causing 'irreversible brain damage' to the boy
Election dates will be confirmed after new constituencies based on the latest census would be finalised by Dec 14
A British government official said there were currently no dates in the diary for the leaders to meet
Rishi Sunak announces 900 more hospital beds across England’s 30 hospitals
A Chinese-brokered deal saw the long-time rivals agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies
In March, both the countries agreed to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility