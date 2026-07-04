Thailand shortens visa-free stays: Indian embassy issues advisory for travellers

Thailand announced in May that it is reducing the maximum duration of visa-free stays for over 90 countries, in a move affecting tourists from the UAE, India, the US, the UK and several other nations.

Under the revised rules, eligible travellers can now stay in Thailand for up to 30 days without a visa, down from the 60-day visa-free period that was introduced in 2024 to boost tourism.

The change applies to nationals of countries eligible for Thailand's visa exemption programme, including the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom and most European countries.

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Indian passport holders are also affected under the Southeast Asian destination's current entry arrangements for short-term tourism. The Indian embassy has issued an advisory for travellers, detailing a mandatory checklist for travellers.

Here's the full list:

Visitors should carry valid passport, with at least 6 months validity, from the date of arrival.

Visitors should have confirmed return tickets.

Visitors should have confirmed hotel bookings.

Visitors should have clear travel plans and itineraries.

Visitors should fill up Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which can be filled within 72 hours before arrival (https://tdac.immigration.go.th/arrival-card/#/home).

Visitors should have appropriate visa according to the purpose of their travel.

Tourists visiting to avail Visa waiver facility/VOA should carry at least THB 20,000 (Dh2,214.35) per passenger in cash.

All the documents should be handy before moving towards Immigration counter on arrival.

If the visitors are coming in a group, every member should carry the documents mentioned above individually.

Visitors are advised not to avail Visa waiver/VOA facility, if they have got job offer.

Visitors, transiting through Thailand, should possess all the relevant papers related to the final destination country with appropriate Visa, as necessary.

Tourists will be able to renew 30-day visas once for an additional 30 days — at the discretion of an immigration officer — before needing to leave the country, Thai officials have said.