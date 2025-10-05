  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

Thailand: Pet lion gets loose, attacks kid; owner faces $1,500 fine

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, where the captive population has exploded in recent years

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 3:47 PM

Top Stories

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

A lion kept at a private home in Thailand got loose and attacked a young boy, leaving him in the hospital, the wildlife department said Sunday.

The lion attacked the child, who was hospitalised with unspecified injuries, while he was walking on a public road Saturday night in western Kanchanaburi province, about a two-hour drive from the capital, Bangkok, the department said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, cause power outages

thumb-image

Munich Airport to resume flight operations after drones in airspace caused delays

thumb-image

Meet UAE CEO who brought electricity to 274,000 homes in Chad

thumb-image

Liverpool's woes continue after Chelsea pull off last-gasp winner

thumb-image

Dubai: Dewa, Parkin to instal 100 EV chargers in key locations in phase 1

 

Local media said the boy was on his way home from playing with other children when the big cat pounced on him.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, where the captive population has exploded in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes.

But experts have warned the trend endangers animals and humans, and likely fuels illicit trade domestically and abroad.

The lion's owner, who the wildlife department identified only as Parinya, was charged with violating wildlife protection laws, and faces up to six months in prison and a 50,000 baht ($1,500) fine if convicted.

The lion was seized by authorities, the department said, adding that a wildlife breeding centre had prepared a new home for it.

'It was an accident'

Parinya told local TV he was "shocked" when he learned of the attack, saying the female lion got loose after it was removed from its cage while it was being renovated.

"I apologise for what happened, it was an accident," he said, adding that he will pay compensation and for the boy's medical treatment.

In its statement, the wildlife department urged people who keep wild animals to be aware of the potential dangers, as all animals have a ferocious instinct.

"Any unforeseen incident that affects the life and property of others will be punished and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," it added.

Since 2022, Thai law has required owners to register and microchip lions, and inform authorities before moving them, but there are few enclosure or welfare requirements.

Last month, a zookeeper was mauled to death by several lions at a safari park on the outskirts of Bangkok, raising scrutiny of the facility, which offers lion- and tiger-feeding trips for about $40 per person.