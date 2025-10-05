Thailand: Pet lion gets loose, attacks kid; owner faces $1,500 fine

A lion kept at a private home in Thailand got loose and attacked a young boy, leaving him in the hospital, the wildlife department said Sunday.

The lion attacked the child, who was hospitalised with unspecified injuries, while he was walking on a public road Saturday night in western Kanchanaburi province, about a two-hour drive from the capital, Bangkok, the department said in a statement.

Local media said the boy was on his way home from playing with other children when the big cat pounced on him.

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, where the captive population has exploded in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes.

But experts have warned the trend endangers animals and humans, and likely fuels illicit trade domestically and abroad.

The lion's owner, who the wildlife department identified only as Parinya, was charged with violating wildlife protection laws, and faces up to six months in prison and a 50,000 baht ($1,500) fine if convicted.

The lion was seized by authorities, the department said, adding that a wildlife breeding centre had prepared a new home for it.

'It was an accident'

Parinya told local TV he was "shocked" when he learned of the attack, saying the female lion got loose after it was removed from its cage while it was being renovated.

"I apologise for what happened, it was an accident," he said, adding that he will pay compensation and for the boy's medical treatment.

In its statement, the wildlife department urged people who keep wild animals to be aware of the potential dangers, as all animals have a ferocious instinct.

"Any unforeseen incident that affects the life and property of others will be punished and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," it added.

Since 2022, Thai law has required owners to register and microchip lions, and inform authorities before moving them, but there are few enclosure or welfare requirements.

Last month, a zookeeper was mauled to death by several lions at a safari park on the outskirts of Bangkok, raising scrutiny of the facility, which offers lion- and tiger-feeding trips for about $40 per person.