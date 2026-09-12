Thailand to allow Indian tourists visa-free entry for 30 days from September 15

The Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Thailand ahead of a new visa exemption policy taking effect on September 15, 2026.

Under the policy notified by Thailand’s Ministry of Interior, Indian ordinary passport holders travelling for tourism will be exempt from visa requirements and allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.

What Indian travellers need to know

The embassy advised travellers to carry a passport valid for at least six months from the date of arrival, confirmed return tickets and hotel bookings, as well as clear travel plans and itineraries. Tourists should also complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival.

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Travellers using the visa exemption facility should carry at least THB20,000 in cash per passenger and have all required documents ready when approaching immigration. Those travelling in groups should ensure each member carries their own documents.

The embassy also advised travellers with job offers in Thailand not to use the visa exemption facility and reminded those transiting through the country to carry the required documents and visas for their final destination.

India offers e-Tourist visas to Thai nationals

Separately, the Embassy of India in Bangkok said on September 11 that the Indian government will grant Thai nationals 30-day e-Tourist visas with double entry on a gratis basis.

The arrangement, which will remain in place until December 31, 2027, or until further orders, will allow Thai nationals to apply for the e-Tourist visa without paying a visa fee.