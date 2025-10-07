  • search in Khaleej Times
Death toll from Thailand floods rises to 22; relief efforts underway

An estimated 370,000 people have been affected by heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 1:31 PM

The death toll from floods in Thailand has risen to 22, authorities said on Tuesday as they rushed to get relief to an estimated 370,000 people affected by heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers.

Nineteen provinces were affected, the Disaster Prevention Department said, with Uttaradit and Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, among the worst-hit areas.

Authorities said emergency teams were distributing food and supplies, and were closely monitoring water levels as the monsoon season brings widespread rainfall.

