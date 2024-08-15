Thai party chooses Thaksin's daughter as PM candidate

Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes part in a press conference as she is named the candidate to be Thailand's next prime minister at Shinawatra Tower in Bangkok on August 15, 2024. — AFP

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:59 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 3:00 PM

Thailand's Pheu Thai party has chosen 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of billionaire ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, as its candidate for prime minister, it announced on Thursday, a day after a court dismissed the incumbent premier in an ethics case.

"We decide to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra," party secretary general Sorawong Thienthong told a press conference in Bangkok.

Lawmakers will vote on Friday in parliament — where Pheu Thai heads a governing coalition — on whether to approve Paetongtarn as prime minister.

The vote comes after Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked premier Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday after ruling he had breached regulations by appointing a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction.

Srettha was the third prime minister from Pheu Thai to be kicked out by the Constitutional Court and leaves office after less than a year. Thai politics has endured two decades of chronic instability marked by coups, street protests and court orders.

Much of it has been fuelled by the long-running battle by the military and pro-royalist establishment against progressive parties linked to Thaksin.