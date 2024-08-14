Thai court removes PM from office in ethics case

The attack on Abu Haya's house in Khan Younis claimed the lives of three-month-old Reem's parents and her eight siblings
Thailand's Constitutional Court removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office on Wednesday as it ruled against him in an ethics case that throws the kingdom into fresh political turmoil.
Judge Punya Udchachon, reading the ruling, said the court voted five to four to remove Srettha from office over the appointment of a minister with a criminal conviction.
Around 10,000 hectares of land estimated to have burned; government announces series of relief measures
The two countries reached a 'provisional agreement' in July after repeated altercations near the Second Thomas Shoal
The water, located about 11.5 to 20 km below the Martian surface, potentially offers conditions favourable to sustain microbial life
Ottawa may not be able to evacuate everyone if the situation worsens, the Canadian Prime Minister said on Monday
Increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights to Israel amid an anticipated attack from Iran
Businessman Halim Zukic from the town of Visoko decided to create a park after buying some land and a cottage in a nearby village 20 years ago
Zarif cited several reasons for his resignation, most notably his disappointment with the line-up in the newly-proposed 19-member cabinet