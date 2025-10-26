  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 05:05 | DXB weather-sun.svg28.3°C

Thai, Cambodia leaders sign expanded ceasefire deal with Trump present 

The agreement was signed soon after Trump's arrival at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 9:12 AM

Top Stories

Gold prices in Dubai could hit Dh550 per gram; market experts warn of wild swings

Gold prices in Dubai could hit Dh550 per gram; market experts warn of wild swings

VPN in UAE: 6 million downloads in half a year; Dh2 million fine for misuse

VPN in UAE: 6 million downloads in half a year; Dh2 million fine for misuse

Look: New Dubai landmark launches over water, Sheikh Mohammed announces

Look: New Dubai landmark launches over water, Sheikh Mohammed announces

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an enhanced ceasefire deal on Sunday in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who intervened in July to bring an end to their deadly five-day border conflict.

The agreement was signed soon after Trump's arrival at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'Gym for your brain': Why mahjong has become UAE's new screen-free obsession

thumb-image

Ireland's Connolly set to be president after rival concedes election

thumb-image

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

thumb-image

UAE fuel rates: Will petrol prices drop in November?

thumb-image

Amari Capital eyes UAE with global launch of advanced forex trading platform

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It builds on a truce reached three months ago after Trump called the then leaders of the two countries and urged them to end hostilities or risk putting their respective trade talks with Washington on hold.