Terror link suspected in Delhi Red Fort blast; PM Modi, President Murmu offer condolences

Preliminary investigations into the car blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort suggest the explosion may have been a terrorist attack, according to Delhi Police sources quoted by IANS on Monday night.

"The high-intensity explosion appears linked to a module previously seized in Faridabad and may have involved a mix of explosives and chemicals. Security agencies are questioning suspects Dr Muzzamil and Dr Adil, and the blast is believed to have been carried out hastily following their arrest," added the sources.

In a related development, the owner of the car involved in the explosion has been detained, according to a report by NDTV. The incident has prompted an outpouring of condolences from India’s top leadership. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over the tragedy, extending sympathies to the victims and their families.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the incident, assuring that the authorities are providing all necessary assistance. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening.

"May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," wrote Modi on his X platform.

As investigations continue, security has been tightened across several states and major cities. Chandni Chowk Market will remain closed on Tuesday (Noce as a precaution. Uttar Pradesh has been placed on red alert, while high alert has also been issued in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Odisha, Kerala, and Kolkata. Mumbai Police have issued precautionary advisories, and security has been tightened in Bihar.