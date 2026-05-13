Tamil Nadu CM Vijay drops astrologer OSD appointment in 24 hours amid political backlash

A day after astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel was made officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief minister, the Tamil Nadu government hastily withdrew his appointment on Wednesday following widespread criticism, both from supporters and opponents of the party.

Vettrivel, who was to function as a political aide to chief minister C. Joseph Vijay, has been closely associated with the actor-turned-politician for a few years.

Vettrivel claimed he is a popular astrologer in the political front in the state as well as other parts of India, including Delhi and many leaders consult him regularly for advice. He also claimed to have advised top leaders at the national level, in several states and in celebrity circles.

But there was a backlash in Tamil Nadu after Vijay appointed him to the key position. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan wondered what an astrologer could do. “He can predict, that’s all,” he said.

An astrologer studies the positions and movements of celestial bodies —such as stars, planets, and the moon— and tells people how it will affect their lives..

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) legislator Premalatha Vijayakanth, condemned the appointment of an astrologer as the chief minister’s OSD. “What message do you want to send to the youth? If he is your astrologer, keep him as your personal choice," Premalatha Vijayakant, DMDK's lone MLA in the Assembly, told Vijay.

While some from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) tried to defend the appointment of the astrologer and his long association with Vijay whose victory he had predicted, many of the party’s allies objected to his being given the key position.

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil wondered what was the logic behind the appointment. “Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain,” he posted on X.

Another ally, CPM leader Shanmugam P asserted that the government had a duty to promote scientific temper rather than institutionalise astrology through official appointments.

“This appointment by the government is unacceptable. It is also unacceptable that he will provide political advice,” Shanmugam told the media. But on Wednesday he welcomed Vijay’s decision to withdraw the astrologer’s appointment as an OSD. The government, on realising the mistake, has withdrawn the astrologer, he said. By accepting and correcting the criticism, the government took the right decision, he added.