Taking forward India's Act East Policy, President Murmu embarks on three-nation visit to Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste

India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India. REUTERS File Photo

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 9:38 PM

India's President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a three-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste on Sunday to take forward India's Act East policy.

In the first leg of the visit, the President will undertake a state visit to Fiji, followed by New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

The visit will give further impetus to the historic ties between the two countries.

"Taking forward 's Act East Policy! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn embarks on a 3-Nation visit to Fiji, New Zealand & Timor-Leste. In the first leg, President will undertake a State Visit to Fiji. The visit will give further impetus to the historic ties between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The visit will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Pacific nations and reflect India's focus on the Act East Policy.

President Murmu will visit Fiji on August 5 and 6 at the invitation of Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, President of Fiji. This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji.

She will be holding bilateral meetings with President Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. President Murmu is scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora in Fiji. On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand from August 7 to 9 at the invitation of Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand. During the State visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. President Murmu will also address an education conference and interact with the Indian community. The President will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10. Marking the first head-of-state-level visit from India to Timor Leste, President Murmu will also hold a meeting with Timor Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.

The visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to bilateral relations with these countries and reflects a strong focus on the Act East Policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago at 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.