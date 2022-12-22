Taj Mahal on Covid alert, no entry for tourists without testing

The announcement comes after a surge in cases in China and other neighbouring countries

By ANI Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 1:40 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 1:41 PM

With the surge in Covid cases in China and other countries, one of India's most popular tourist attractions, Taj Mahal, has been put on alert, confirmed Agra's District Health Information Officer.

Now, the masses of domestic and foreign tourists that visit the famed monument daily will have to undergo a Covid test before they arrive, as per official sources.

Anil Satsangi, District Health Information Office, Agra, said, "The health department has already started tests to prevent the spread of infection. As [we are on] alert, tests have now been made mandatory for all visitors."

ALSO READ: