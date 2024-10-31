Taiwan shuts down as strong Typhoon Kong-rey hits, one dead

A car seen under an uprooted tree at New Taipei City, as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared the coast in Taitung. AFP

A strong Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall on Taiwan's east coast on Thursday, the largest storm by size to hit the island in nearly 30 years, closing financial markets, causing hundreds of flights to be cancelled and reducing rail services.

The typhoon knocked out power to nearly half a million households, the government said.

The storm hit the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast county of Taitung, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, with strong winds and torrential rain affecting almost all the island.

The fire department reported one person had died when their truck hit a fallen tree in central Taiwan.

A man (R) helps a motorist with a scooter amid heavy rain due to Super Typhoon Kong-rey in Keelung on Wednesday. AFP

At one point a super typhoon, Kong-rey slightly weakened overnight but remained powerful as the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane packing gusts of more than 250 kph, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

Taiwan's weather administration put the typhoon's size at the biggest to hit the island since 1996.

"I hope that everyone in the country will co-operate in avoiding disaster and refraining from engaging in dangerous behaviour such as wave watching during the typhoon," President Lai Ching-te wrote on his Facebook page.

Banqiao Cihui Palace archway that collapsed in Banqiao District, in New Taipei City due to strong winds from Super Typhoon Kong-rey on Wednesday. AFP

Administration forecaster Gene Huang said after hitting the east coast it would head towards the Taiwan Strait as a much weakened storm and urged people across the island to stay at home due to the danger of high winds.

Environmental officials were working on Thursday to prevent oil leaking from a Chinese cargo ship beached against rocks on Taiwan's northern coast after losing power in turbulent weather.

Warnings for destructive winds of more than 160 kph were issued in Taitung, whose outlying Lanyu island recorded gusts above 260 kph before some of the wind-barometers there went offline.

"It was terrifying last night. Many people on the island didn't sleep, worrying about something happening to their house," Sinan Rapongan, a government official on Lanyu, also known as Orchid Island, told Reuters.

Some roofs had been damaged and more than 1,300 homes had lost power but so far no injuries had been reported, she added.