Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use to 'exceptional' cases

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 2:28 PM

A Taiwan court decided on Friday to retain capital punishment, but ruled its application should be "limited to special and exceptional circumstances".

Democratic Taiwan has carried out 35 executions since a moratorium on capital punishment was lifted in 2010, with the latest that of a 53-year-old man convicted for setting a fire that killed his family occurring in April 2020.

Campaigners against the death penalty have long argued that the practice, carried out by shooting an inmate in the heart from behind as they lie face-down on the ground, is an inhumane method of punishment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The debate was brought to Taiwan's Constitutional Court (TCC), which ruled Friday that it would retain the death penalty.

"However, the death penalty is a capital punishment after all, and its scope of application should still be limited to special and exceptional circumstances," said chief justice Hsu Tzong-li during a lengthy readout of the court's decision.

In a statement, the court said that while the right to life will be protected under Taiwan's constitution, "such protection is not absolute".

"The TCC emphasised that because death penalty was the most severe punishment and irreversible in nature, its application and procedural safeguard (from investigation to execution) should be reviewed under strict scrutiny," it said in reference to the crime of murder.

However, "the judgement did not address the constitutionality of death penalty in general or imposed on other offences", such as treason or drug-related offences.

The court also ruled that imposing the death sentence be "prohibited" for "defendants with mental conditions, even if their mental conditions did not influence their offense in the cases in question".

Additionally, death row inmates "should not be executed if they had mental conditions to the extent that have impeded their competency for execution", it said.

The court case had been brought by the 37 inmates currently on death row in Taiwan.