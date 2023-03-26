Taiwan and Honduras end decades-long diplomatic ties

The country is still grappling with the aftermath of the twin quakes in February that left nearly 50,000 dead
Taiwan on Sunday confirmed it had ended its decades-long diplomatic relations with Honduras after the Central American country said it was seeking to open relations with Beijing as the "only legitimate government" representing China.
Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu confirmed the severing of ties at a news conference in Taipei and said it would close its embassy in Honduras and withdraw its ambassador there.
Earlier, the Honduran foreign ministry said in a post on Twitter: "The government of Honduras recognises the existence of just one China."
"The government of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China... Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory."
The flag of Honduras was removed from inside Taiwan's foreign ministry, according to a Reuters witness.
The Honduran foreign minister travelled to China this week to open relations after President Xiomara Castro said her government would start ties with Beijing.
