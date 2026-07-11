India authority issues notices to Swiggy Instamart over expired food, other violations

The Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart after customer complaints alleging violations including the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and unsafe food products.

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Under the 2006 Food Safety and Standards Act, the authority noted the following practices, according to a statement:

'Noice' eggs were being marketed under a brand name not covered under the product categories in the existing FSSAI licence. The operator was asked to not market the product unless it was covered, and to apply for licence modification, if necessary

"Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg" and "Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts" were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates

"Akshayakalpa Organic Egg" was reportedly found with signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption. They were also expired, rotten, and emitting a foul odour

"Kakke da Paratha" was reportedly found spoiled, emitting a foul odour and unfit for human consumption

Infant food formulation was found in an unsafe condition, with improper storage and handling leading to signs of contamination. After the defective product was returned, it was allegedly re-supplied to the consumer

Contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food was allegedly delivered through Instamart.

Incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI licence number and food business entities being listed under names different from those reflected against their FSSAI Registration.

According to some complaints, no response or corrective action was taken despite escalating the complaints. One complaint stated that although a refund was offered, the safety concern was not appropriately addressed.

The FSSAI statement said it issued notices which raised concerns "regarding seller onboarding, compliance verification, traceability, food quality monitoring, consumer grievance redressal, supervision of food business activities and the adequacy of food safety compliance systems".

Steps for Swiggy Instamart to address violations

FSSAI directed the food business operator to:

Explain the non-compliances, along with evidence, and the circumstances leading up to the incidents

Submit details of quality assurance, inventory management, stock rotation, hygiene, storage, handling practices, and internal controls to ensure food safety compliance

Provide a root-cause analysis, details of corrective and preventive actions, consumer grievance redressal, and measures implemented to prevent recurrence of similar incidents

FSSAI said the report must be submitted within the directed period, and failure to do so may lead to action under the 2006 Food Safety and Standards Act.