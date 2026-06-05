Suspected Ebola case reported in India's Rajasthan; Ugandan woman quarantined

A suspected case of Ebola virus has been reported in Rajasthan after a foreign national visiting the state from Uganda exhibited Ebola-like symptoms, prompting health authorities to activate precautionary protocols while awaiting laboratory confirmation.

The woman from Uganda who arrived in Jaipur from a Gulf country on Friday morning was flagged during routine airport screening after exhibiting symptoms consistent with Ebola virus. She has since been admitted to RUHS Hospital in Jaipur and placed in strict isolation.

Samples from the woman are being sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for testing. The Health Department is on high alert following the detection of symptoms associated with the dangerous virus.

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Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Superintendent Anil Gupta stated that the Ebola virus has not yet been confirmed. The infection can only be confirmed once the report is received. The report is expected by this evening or tomorrow morning.

The Indian government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ebola-hit countries. Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.

Ebola is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

Earlier on Tuesday, India delivered critical medical aid to Uganda via the C-17 Globemaster III of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force underlined in a post on X how the mission demonstrates its response capabilities during humanitarian contingencies.

India has extended urgent medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support their Ebola response efforts in response to a request received from the African Union Commission.