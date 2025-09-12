  • search in Khaleej Times
Sushila Karki becomes first woman prime minister of Nepal

Karki was appointed after KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following Gen Z protests in Nepal

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 6:22 PM

Updated: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 6:41 PM

Ex-chief justice Sushila Karki has become the first woman to serve as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The appointment of the 73-year-old was confirmed by Nepal's presidential press adviser.

Karki, who served as Nepal's first female chief justice, is set to take charge as interim head, stepping in to run the Himalayan nation after anti-graft protests plunged it into the worst political crisis in decades.

"President Ram Chandra Paudel will appoint former chief justice Sushila Karki as the prime minister," presidential press adviser Kiran Pokharel said in a statement. "Karki is scheduled to be sworn in as prime minister at 9pm (15:15 GMT)."

Karki's appointment on Friday came days after violence led to the deaths of at least 51 people and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)