Surge in secondhand clothing costs leave families in cold in Pak

People check out secondhand clothes at the Landa Bazar in Peshawar, Pakistan. Reuters File Photo

The skyrocketing prices of foreign second-hand winter clothing have left many low-income families in Rawalpindi struggling to afford essential winter wear, as costs have surged by up to 60 per cent compared to last year.

The price hike of jackets, coats, and shawls has significantly impacted the ability of many families to purchase these vital items. In response to the rising costs, larger garment retailers have begun discounting their remaining winter stock by 10 to 25 per cent, the Express Tribune reported.

However, the price increases are particularly pronounced in traditional markets, where handmade quilts and rugs have also seen substantial price rises due to escalating production costs.

A man checks the size of a jacket at a stall selling secondhand clothes at the Landa Bazar in Karachi, Pakistan. Reuters File Photo

New taxes and customs duties imposed on imported second-hand clothing from Europe have rendered even the most affordable options unattainable for many consumers this season. Despite the presence of hundreds of stalls throughout the city selling winter essentials such as jackets, shawls, and sweaters, the financial strain remains heavy on the average shopper.

Popular markets like Raja Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, and Banni Chowk are currently hosting notable sales, but the discounts are not sufficient to alleviate the burden.

Historically, low-income families have relied on inexpensive second-hand clothing shipped from abroad. However, the introduction of new tariffs and rising transportation costs from Karachi to Rawalpindi has made it difficult for this demographic to find affordable warmth during the winter months, reported the Express Tribune. Even wealthier individuals are now shopping at used clothing shops, purchasing items that can be cleaned and refurbished. Women from affluent families are sifting through these stalls for quality pieces, which they dry clean to restore their appearance. In the flea market, children's sweaters are priced between PKR 350 and PKR 600, while children's coats and jackets range from PKR 1,000 to PKR 2,000. Adult clothing also experiences significant mark-ups, with sweaters priced from PKR 600 to PKR 1,000 and jackets between PKR 2,000 and PKR 3,000. In stark contrast, new children's winter clothing in larger retail stores can cost anywhere from PKR 4,500 to PKR 10,000. Ashfaq Bacha, a dealer of second-hand winter clothing, noted that increased customs duties and transportation costs, driven by high fuel prices, have pushed up prices. He estimates that eliminating these taxes could lead to a 40 to 50 per cent reduction in costs, the Express Tribune reported.

Local resident Sajid Mehmood expressed frustration, stating, "The tax on everything essential for the poor has made our lives even harder. If the government removes the tax on old clothes, it would provide much-needed relief."