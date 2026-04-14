Super Typhoon Sinlaku batters US Pacific islands, expected to veer away from Philippines

The world’s strongest typhoon this year is battering Northern Marianas with 250 kilometre winds, raising fears of “catastrophic destruction” in the archipelago located in eastern Pacific Ocean.

Categorized a “super typhoon” or a Category 4 or 5 storm, the eye of the extreme weather event with the international name “Sinlaku” is forecast to directly hit Northern Marianas, including the islands of Saipan, Rota and Tinian.

Various reports forecast substantial damage on many residential buildings in the US territories and disruption of electricity and water services for weeks.

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Coastal inundation of five to eight feet is also feared likely, with wind-driven waves pushing water 10 to 15 feet higher than normal on windward beaches.

Northern Marianas have an estimated 50,000 residents largely dependent on tourism. It also hosts US military installations.

Sinlaku reached maximum strength on Monday with peak winds of 295 kph. It is currently clocked at 250 kph and forecast to weaken as it veers away from the Philippines and Japan in the coming days.

A high pressure area off the coast of Taiwan is pushing Sinlaku to curve northeast and is expected to dissipate to a typhoon by Saturday, April 18.