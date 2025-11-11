Super Typhoon Fung-wong may lash Philippines again on November 12

Super Typhoon Fung-wong is currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (Par), but may re-enter the country on Wednesday (November 12).

The typhoon, locally known as Uwan, has weakened further as it moves closer to Taiwan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

While Super Typhoon Fung-wong is expected to make landfall over Taiwan's southwestern coast, some areas in Luzon are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No 1.

"It will then emerge over the waters near Ryukyu Islands on Thursday, where it is expected to eventually weaken into a remnant low on Friday (14 November)," Pag-asa's bulletin said.

The centre of Uwan was estimated at 285 kilometers West of Itbayat, Batanes, outside PAR, moving north northeastward at 15kmph with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115kmph.

Signal No. 1 is raised in the following Luzon areas:

Batanes

the western portions of Cagayan (Pamplona, Rizal, Claveria, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Abra

the northwestern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil)

Ilocos Norte

the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo)

More than a million people were evacuated as floodwaters rose in the Philippines on Sunday before Typhoon Fung-wong's expected landfall on the east coast.

The storm, which comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi ravaged the country, slammed into Aurora province on late Sunday night.