Super Typhoon Bavi leaves no casualties in US Pacific Islands, Philippines braces for impact

There are no reports of casualties in the US West Pacific island territories as Super Typhoon Bavi slammed into the archipelago on Monday, a remarkable achievement the Philippine government is now trying to duplicate.

Marianas press reported that while thousands are left with no electricity by the 290 kilometer wind gusts, no death had been reported as of Tuesday (July 7) morning.

"Fortunately, we haven't received any reports of any injuries or casualties," Rota senator Donald Manglona said. "Our first responders and road crew are still out on the road trying to get access for our response vehicles to pull out and answer any distress calls. We still don't have any running water nor power,” he added.

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Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero expressed her gratitude to residents for heeding emergency warnings, most notably following the severe impacts of the typhoon. “Thank you, Guam, for heeding the warnings and prioritizing safety," Guerrero said on Tuesday.

Philippines’ turn to prepare

Super typhoon Bavi is forecast to miss Luzon Island mainland, but it will definitely affect extreme northern parts of the Philippines, such as Batanes islands and Cagayan Valley region.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) ordered pre-disaster risk assessment scenario meetings in the said areas, according to presidential press officer Claire Castro.

The council has ordered first responders to be on standby and to conduct widespread alert warning, and information campaign across all channels and platforms, Castro said. She added preemptive evacuations in high-risk areas must be implemented.

The NDRRMC ordered the preparation of safe evacuation centers with designated areas for livestock and equipment. The council also directed the prepositioning of rescue teams, relief goods, and essential supplies, as well as the identification of alternate routes and the enforcement of sea travel bans, Castro added.

Batanes disaster response officer Roldan Esdicul said food stock in the province is adequate. Nonetheless, undersecretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development are delivering more relief items to the said areas.

How strong would the typhoon be in the Philippines?

Super typhoon Bavi would be given the local name “Inday” when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Tuesday evening, July 7, and Wednesday morning, July 8.

Bavi has since weakened since it passed directly over Rota on Monday, but is feared to remain strong and destructive as it barrels closer to Luzon island. It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 230 km/h.

It has the capability of gathering more strength as it moves west-northwestward at 20 km/h over ocean water warmed by tropical summer temperatures. It is anticipated to curve northwards before hitting Luzon towards Taiwan, China and southern Japan.

Bavi has typhoon-force winds extending outwards up to 800 km from the center.