Super Typhoon Bavi enters Philippines, met bureau raises storm signals, flood warnings

Super Typhoon Bavi has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday (July 8) morning, immediately prompting weather authorities to raise storm wind signals in some regions of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) gave the extreme weather event its local name “Inday,” as it crossed the PAR at 3am (Philippine time).

Wind Signal 1 is raised over parts of Cagayan Valley (including the Batanes group of islands in extreme northern Luzon), Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon and Bicol regions.

Authorities in Cagayan province said local weather remains sunny as of noontime, noting that the wind signal does not necessarily equate to actual winds and rains in this case today, but of their occurrence within 36 hours of its issuance.

Pagasa said super typhoon Inday would draw in monsoon rains from the southern parts of the country, potentially causing 200 mm of rain in most parts of the country.

“Numerous flooding events are likely, especially in areas that are urbanized, low lying, or near rivers. Landslide likely in moderate to highly susceptible areas until Thursday,” the state weather bureau said in its 11 AM advisory.

Inday is unlikely to make landfall in the Philippines but is forecast to hit the northern tip of Taiwan over the weekend before slamming into south-west China.

Relief from near drought

Cagayan provincial disaster relief and response chief Ruelie Rapsing, however, said the rains Inday would bring would be a much needed relief from their region’s dry spell.

“We are close to declaring drought situations since there have been less rain in the past six months,” Rapsing said.

Magat Dam in Ramon town, Isabela province is operating at 20 meters below normal level, Rapsing pointed out, unable to provide irrigation to farmers in the region.

Fish cage operations in the Magat Dam reservoir have also reported massive fish kills last month due to low water levels.

Cagayan Valley would not be benefitting from the monsoon rains Inday would be drawing it until it passes close to the region, Rapsing said.

“While we do not want Inday’s destructive winds to make landfall in the Philippines, we would welcome the rains we hope it brings to our region,” he added.