Summer travel: Up to P15,000 increase in Philippine international flights due to fuel surcharges

Plane ticket prices in the Philippines have again increased substantially as the country’s aviation authorities announced another round of jet fuel surcharge hikes for the second half of the month.

The Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has raised the surcharge from Level 8 during the first half of April to Level 19 until April 30.

The surcharge ranges from P627 to P1,824 (Dh39 to Dh114) for domestic flights, and P2,070.77 to P15,397.15 (Dh129 to Dh962) for international flights, depending on the distance.

Previously, these were between P253 and P787 for domestic flights, and between P835.06 and P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on the distance.

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The increase applies to both passenger and cargo fare, CAB said, adding the “interim measure” shall be in effect until the current situation stabilises, referring to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

In the first half of the month, the Board had already increased the surcharge level, causing domestic and international plane fares to triple since the Strait of Hormuz had been closed.

Current Philippine Airlines (PAL) domestic tickets from Manila to Davao now cost around P14,000 (Dh875) one-way from P10,000 last week and only P4,000 before the war started, according to Cheapflights.com.ph.

Cebu Pacific tickets to the same destination now cost P12,330 (Dh758) from P8,000 last week and only P2,500 at the end of February, according to the same website.

Emirates tickets from Manila to Dubai now cost P58,000 (Dh3,625) from P40,000 last week and only P30,000 last February. Etihad tickets from Manila to Abu Dhabi now cost P48,500 (Dh3,031 from P23,000 and only P14,500 at their cheapest before the hostilities began, according to Cheapflights.com.ph.