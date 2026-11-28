An explosion near a school in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province killed seven students and injured up to 99 others on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Taliban Interior Ministry said.

Preliminary reports indicated the explosion originated at a depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies near the school, spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said in a statement. Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, is home to a number of mining operations.

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The blast occurred in the Andarsir area of Asadabad district, Qani said, adding that authorities were investigating and would release further details once they had completed their inquiry.

In August, an explosion at an education centre in the Afghan capital city Kabul injured at least 42 children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

A Kabul hospital that admitted at least 35 of the injured students said all patients were between the ages of 10 and 14.