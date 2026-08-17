At least 6 killed, several injured in stampede at India temple

The incident took place at Bihar's Ashokdham Temple at around 6.30 in the morning

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 17 Aug 2026, 7:32 AM
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At least six people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at the Ashokdham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Monday following an unprecedented surge in the number of devotees.

Lakhisarai SDPO Shivam Kumar confirmed the death toll to ANI, stating that emergency rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported.

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Providing details on the cause of the tragedy, Lakhisarai District Magistrate (DM) Shailendra Kumar said, "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6.30-6.45am, two trains arrived here, which also added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd."

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He further explained that the physical pressure of the gathering led to the mishap. "We then came to know that the barricading broke on one side due to the crowd, and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately," he added.

The injured have been shifted to local medical facilities for treatment. The district administration and police personnel are currently on-site to manage the remaining devotees and ensure no further untoward incidents occur.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, and more details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident on August 12, a passenger bus travelling from Motihari towards Chhatarpur caught fire on the NH-27 Barji overbridge in Muzaffarpur at 12.45 am.

According to the Sub-Divisional Fire Officer of Motipur, Amrita Kumari, the fire was triggered by a short circuit in the bus and all 35 passengers were safely evacuated.

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