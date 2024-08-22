Sri Lanka's top court convicts president over local polls delay

Wickremesinghe, 75, is seeking re-election for a five-year term next month, and faces a daunting challenge from rival candidates. — Reuters File

Sri Lanka's top court found President Ranil Wickremesinghe guilty of "unlawful conduct" on Thursday for delaying by more than a year local polls seen as an unofficial referendum on his handling of the economy.

Since Wickremesinghe enjoys immunity while in office, the judgement carries no immediate legal consequences, but the state of the economy is expected to be a key issue for voters in presidential elections next month.

Because the local polls were postponed, the September 21 election will now be the first vote since Wickremesinghe took over two years ago after protesters furious at an unprecedented financial crisis toppled strongman president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe, 75, is seeking re-election for a five-year term next month, and faces a daunting challenge from rival candidates.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously held that Wickremesinghe failed to release money to conduct the local government elections in March 2023.

Wickremesinghe's administration said the money in state coffers was needed to pay public servants and pensions, despite a previous court order to finance the vote.

The court said Wickremesinghe's "arbitrary and unlawful conduct" in preventing the local polls had resulted in the infringement of constitutional rights.

The court ordered the independent election commission to hold the local polls as soon as possible, but without disrupting the upcoming presidential vote.