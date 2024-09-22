Sri Lanka's Marxist leader declared president-elect

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka (C) arrives at a polling station to cast his ballot during voting in Sri Lanka's presidential election in Colombo on September 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's election commission declared a previously fringe Marxist politician the country's president-elect on Sunday after a vote coloured by discontent over the island nation's response to an unprecedented financial crisis.

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the People's Liberation Front, won the presidency with 42.31 percent of the vote in Saturday's election, the commission said.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa took second place with 32.76 percent.

Outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe -- who took office at the peak of the 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity policies per the terms of an IMF bailout -- took a distant third with 17.27 per cent.

Wickremesinghe has yet to concede, but Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said it was clear that Dissanayaka had won.

"Though I heavily campaigned for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the people of Sri Lanka have made their decision, and I fully respect their mandate for Anura Kumara Dissanayaka," Sabry said on social media.

Dissanayaka will be sworn in on Monday morning at the colonial-era President Secretariat in Colombo, election commission officials said.

Economic issues dominated the eight-week campaign, with widespread public anger over the hardships endured since the peak of the crisis two years ago.

Dissanayaka would "not tear up" the IMF deal but would seek to modify it, a party politburo member told AFP.

"It is a binding document, but there is a provision to renegotiate," said Bimal Ratnayake.

He said Dissanayaka had pledged to reduce income taxes that were doubled by Wickremesinghe and slash sales taxes on food and medicines.

"We think we can get those reductions into the programme and continue with the four-year bailout programme," he said.

Dissanayaka's once-marginal Marxist party led two failed uprisings in the 1970s and 1980s that left more than 80,000 people dead.

It won less than four percent of the vote during the most recent parliamentary elections in 2020.

But Sri Lanka's crisis has proven an opportunity for Dissanayaka, who has seen a surge of support based on his pledge to change the island's "corrupt" political culture.

"Our country needs a new political culture," he said after casting his ballot on Saturday.

Around 76 percent of Sri Lanka's 17.1 million eligible voters cast ballots in Saturday's poll.

Dissanayaka's party sought to reassure India that any administration he led would not be caught up in geopolitical rivalry between its northern neighbour and China, the country's largest lender.

New Delhi has expressed concerns over what it sees as Beijing's growing influence in Sri Lanka, which sits on vital shipping lanes criss-crossing the Indian Ocean.