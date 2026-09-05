Sri Lanka woos UAE tourists and investors as trade reaches $1.7 billion

Sri Lanka is looking to attract more travellers and investors from the UAE, with opportunities ranging from tourism and agriculture to logistics and technology, according to Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE Arusha Cooray.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at the 2nd edition of 'Sri Lanka Beyond Your Dreams, Discover Sri Lanka: Gateway to Trade, Investment and Tourism', Cooray highlighted the island country’s appeal as a tourism destination while also pointing to growing opportunities for UAE businesses as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery.

For travellers, Cooray said one of Sri Lanka’s biggest advantages is the variety of experiences available within a relatively small island.

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“Sri Lanka is a very beautiful little island. It’s called the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, and that is not without reason,” the ambassador told Khaleej Times.

She highlighted the country’s tropical weather, green landscapes, beaches and wildlife, as well as its eight UNESCO-listed heritage sites.

Among the destinations she recommended is Kandy, Sri Lanka’s second-largest city after Colombo and home to the sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

Cooray also pointed to the country’s Cultural Triangle, including Sigiriya, Dambulla and Anuradhapura, where visitors can explore ancient temples and learn about the country’s history.

For travellers looking for a cooler climate, Cooray recommended the tea plantations in the hill country, describing the area as cooler and very green.

Sri Lanka’s southern coastal belt and east coast offer beaches, while Yala and other wildlife parks provide another side of the island for visitors interested in nature and wildlife.

“There are several places actually to visit in Sri Lanka. Plus, you can get to places very fast,” she said.

When should UAE travellers visit?

Cooray said between December and January have traditionally been among the best months to visit, although changing weather patterns mean rain can still occur during that period.

“In general, [it is] cooler and it’s very pleasant,” she said, adding that the period from around November to February is a good time to visit.

Accessibility is another advantage for UAE travellers. Cooray said Sri Lanka is around 4.5 hours away from the UAE, with several direct flight options available.

She also said obtaining a visa is straightforward, with travellers able to apply online and applications generally processed within a short period of time.

Tourism, she added, is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest industries and its second-largest revenue earner, with visitor numbers rising.

Attracting more UAE travellers

Sri Lanka has also been working to increase its visibility among travellers in the UAE.

Cooray said the availability of flights between the two countries is one advantage, alongside promotional events aimed at showcasing what Sri Lanka can offer.

“We have been having a number of events like this where we talk of the beauty of Sri Lanka and what Sri Lanka has to offer people,” she said.

She added that such initiatives are expected to help increase visitor numbers.

Opportunities for UAE investors

Beyond tourism, Sri Lanka is also looking to attract more investment from the UAE.

Asked which sectors hold the strongest potential, Cooray highlighted logistics, BPO, IT and services, alongside agriculture and tourism, as areas that could be of interest to UAE investors.

She said Sri Lanka has been growing steadily since its economic crisis, while inflation is under control and efforts are being made to strengthen institutions and tackle corruption.

“I see the potential for increased business opportunities in Sri Lanka,” she said, adding that she has also seen increased interest from UAE investors in coming to the country.

$1.7 billion UAE-Sri Lanka trade

The relationship between the two countries already extends beyond tourism.

According to figures shared by Cooray with Khaleej Times, the UAE is Sri Lanka’s seventh-largest export market and third-largest import partner, with trade between the two countries worth $1.7 billion.

The UAE is also Sri Lanka’s sixth-largest investor.

Labour cooperation is another important area of the relationship, with around 350,000 Sri Lankans living and working in the UAE, according to the ambassador.

Together, tourism, trade, investment and the large Sri Lankan community in the UAE continue to strengthen links between the two countries.