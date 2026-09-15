Sri Lanka targets 3 million tourists, eyes UAE and Middle East for growth

Sri Lanka is targeting three million international tourist arrivals over the next 12 months, with the UAE and wider Middle East becoming an important part of its plans for growth.

Tourism officials speaking at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Monday said the island is looking beyond its traditional source markets and wants to attract more high-value travellers from the region through stronger airline partnerships and a wider range of experiences.

Alexi Gunasekera, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Dubai, said the country wants travellers to see Sri Lanka as more than an affordable beach destination.

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He highlighted the island's wildlife, food, culture, colonial heritage and hospitality, describing its compact size as one of its biggest advantages for travellers.

A visitor, Gunasekera noted, "can wake up near the Indian Ocean, explore a civilisation stretching back more than 2,500 years, experience wildlife and discover Sri Lankan food and tea — all during the same trip."

Gunasekera said Sri Lanka should not be viewed simply as a cheap destination, but as a high-value destination offering luxury and niche experiences.

The idea is reflected in the country's tourism message: "Sri Lanka: You'll Come Back for More."

Why the Middle East matters

The push comes as visitor numbers from the Middle East have yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels.

Sri Lanka received 32,338 visitors from the Middle East in 2025, according to Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority data.

During a presentation in Dubai, Chamila Jayarathna, deputy managing director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, said arrivals from the region stood at around 71,000 in 2018, highlighting the potential for further recovery.

But the UAE market stands out for another reason: spending.

According to figures presented by Jayarathna, the average tourist spends around $148 per day in Sri Lanka, while visitors from the UAE spend around $195 per day.

"This is why the Middle East market is very important to Sri Lanka," he said, describing the region as a high-end market for the country's tourism industry.

Sri Lanka is now looking to strengthen partnerships with airlines and tourism partners in the region, including through joint promotions.

Beyond beaches

The country's strategy also involves expanding the types of experiences it promotes to international visitors.

Wellness is one of the sectors Sri Lanka is looking to grow, with Ayurveda, yoga, traditional wellness practices and modern retreats among the experiences being highlighted.

Destination weddings are another area tourism officials believe has potential, particularly among travellers from South Asia and the Middle East.

Sri Lanka is also developing its MICE sector — meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions — alongside corporate incentive travel and cruise tourism.

For Jayarathna, the shift reflects a change in what visitors want from their holidays.

"People are not coming to take photographs. People are coming to collect memories," he said.

The country's luxury segment is also expanding, with eight new five-star resorts and boutique luxury properties supporting its push towards higher-value tourism.

Why the UAE matters beyond tourism

Air connectivity is another important part of the strategy. According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, eight daily direct flights currently operate between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

The UAE's diverse population also gives Sri Lanka an opportunity to reach travellers from different parts of the world through one market.

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Arusha Cooray, said tourism is at the forefront of growing cooperation between the two countries.

"The relationship between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates continues to grow stronger across all sectors, with tourism standing at the forefront of our bilateral cooperation," she said.

She added that as Sri Lanka works towards the three-million-tourist target, its diplomatic presence in the UAE will focus on strengthening trade links and promoting the country to travellers from the Gulf.

The relationship extends beyond tourism. Cooray told Khaleej Times that the UAE is Sri Lanka's seventh-largest export market, third-largest import partner and sixth-largest investor, with bilateral trade worth $1.7 billion.

Around 350,000 Sri Lankans also live and work in the UAE.

As Sri Lanka works towards its three-million target, its pitch to travellers from the UAE is becoming broader.

The message is no longer simply about beaches or an affordable holiday. The country wants visitors to come for its wildlife, food, history, wellness and luxury experiences — and find a reason to return.