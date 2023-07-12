Sri Lanka President condemns Holy Quran burning in Sweden

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
He also posed the question as to why the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva is silent on the issue, and that if they allow the act, labelling it as freedom of expression, they would be creating a divide between the value systems of the Global South and Western nations, according to local media.
He added that some Western nations are trying to expand the definition of 'Freedom of Expression' to include the right to commit such acts, and that the UN HRC must define its limits clearly.
Local media said that Wickremesinghe reiterated his commitment to ensuring Sri Lanka fulfils its international obligations.
He said that he has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise this issue with the Commonwealth Secretary-General and urged that the Commonwealth also play a role in ensuring human rights globally.
He also said that this is the first step in the Global South ensuring that their human rights values were included in the system.
ALSO READ:
Many people avoid physical activity because they see themselves as clumsy — but, with practice, there are ways to fix that
Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin, and the fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat
Videos have surfaced on TikTok that show people jumping from the rear of a boat and into the turbulent water as part of the dangerous challenge
Lawmakers and experts raise caution as Prime becomes an obsession among the followers of the YouTube star
Financial experts recommend you don’t agree to take a trip until you are honest with yourself about what you can and cannot afford