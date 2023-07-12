Sri Lanka President condemns Holy Quran burning in Sweden

He says that if the UN HRC allows the act they will create a divide between the value system of the Global South and Western nations

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 2:07 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 2:19 PM

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He also posed the question as to why the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva is silent on the issue, and that if they allow the act, labelling it as freedom of expression, they would be creating a divide between the value systems of the Global South and Western nations, according to local media.

He added that some Western nations are trying to expand the definition of 'Freedom of Expression' to include the right to commit such acts, and that the UN HRC must define its limits clearly.

Local media said that Wickremesinghe reiterated his commitment to ensuring Sri Lanka fulfils its international obligations.

He said that he has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise this issue with the Commonwealth Secretary-General and urged that the Commonwealth also play a role in ensuring human rights globally.

He also said that this is the first step in the Global South ensuring that their human rights values were included in the system.

