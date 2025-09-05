  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB clear.png38°C

15 dead as bus veers off road in Sri Lanka, plunges into precipice

Initial police investigation revealed that the driver was driving the bus at high speed and lost control of it

Published: Fri 5 Sept 2025, 7:54 PM

Top Stories

Indian expat to head home with Dh367,000 jackpot after 16 years in Dubai

Indian expat to head home with Dh367,000 jackpot after 16 years in Dubai

Onam in UAE: From Karama to the desert, how residents celebrate harvest festival

Onam in UAE: From Karama to the desert, how residents celebrate harvest festival

Up to Dh2,000 fine: Dubai Police warn drivers against dangers of overspeeding

Up to Dh2,000 fine: Dubai Police warn drivers against dangers of overspeeding

A passenger bus veered off a road and plunged into a precipice in a mountainous region in Sri Lanka, killing 15 people and injuring 16 others, a police spokesman said Friday.

The accident occurred near the town of Wellawaya, about 280 kilometers east of the capital Colombo, on Thursday night and the bus fell into a roughly 1,000-foot precipice, police spokesman Fredrick Wootler said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Djokovic sets up Alcaraz US Open blockbuster as Sabalenka advances

thumb-image

Inside 'The Paper' with Oscar Nuñez, Alex Edelman, and Gbemisola Ikumelo

thumb-image

Watch: Ajman Police contain fire at vacant residential building, no injuries reported

thumb-image

UAE condemns Israeli targeting of peacekeeping forces in Lebanon

thumb-image

India cuts consumption tax to spur domestic demand

 

The accident killed 15 people and wounded 16, including five children.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Wootler said an initial police investigation revealed that the driver was driving the bus at high speed and lost control of it, crashing with another vehicle and into guardrails before toppling off the cliff.

The island’s winding roads are considered among the most dangerous in the world. Sri Lanka, a nation of 22 million people, records an average of 3,000 road fatalities each year.

[With AFP inputs]