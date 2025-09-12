SpiceJet plane's wheel dislodges on takeoff, emergency declared at Mumbai airport

In a major scare, a SpiceJet flight's wheel fell off during take-off from Kandla in India's Gujarat, leading to an emergency landing at Mumbai airport.

Videos shared on X show the wheel dislodging and rolling off the runway as the aircraft was in the process of taking off. The SpiceJet Q400 plane, with 75 people onboard, made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, according to officials.

The incident led to a full-scale emergency being declared at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) as a precaution on Friday, ANI reported.

The aircraft landed safely at 3.51pm IST and all passengers and crew are safe, Mumbai airport operator MIAL said, PTI reported. All passengers and the crew disembarked safely, and normal operations at the airport resumed shortly after the landing.