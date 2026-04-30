SpiceJet cancels flights, hundreds of passengers stranded at India's Mumbai airport

There was chaos at Mumbai airport on Thursday after three SpiceJet flights were cancelled at the last minute, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Gorakhpur and Bengaluru were cancelled by the airline, and some flights got delayed, even as passengers waited at the airline’s counters at the airport.

An airline spokesperson said the flights were cancelled for “operational reasons,” including adverse weather conditions in some places, which impacted aircraft rotation. Flight duty time limitations for the crew also complicated the operations, said the spokesperson.

Rain and thunderstorms swept across Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday, impacting several flights. A cyclonic circulation was active over the region and heading towards the northeast.

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Passengers, meanwhile, flooded social media with pictures and taunts against the airline. One video that went viral shows agitated passengers demanding explanation from the staff, who were unable to pacify them. Passengers complained of not being afforded food or access to lounges at the airport. Security personnel from the airport had to intervene and pacify the passengers.

Airline apology

The airline said it was operating additional flights on Thursday to clear the rush and accommodate passengers who were stranded because of the delays. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding,” said the spokesperson.

But passengers complained of being made to board aircraft and then kept waiting for long with the air-conditioners being switched off. The flights were then cancelled.

According to official data from India’s director-general of civil aviation (DGCA), SpiceJet’s market share fell to 3.8 per cent in March, while its ‘On-time performance’ (OTP) was 43 per cent (as against 88.7 per cent for IndiGo, 82.6 per cent for Akasa Air, and 78 per cent for Air India). The OTP of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for 10 major domestic airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Cochin.