Spain: Blaze in elderly care home kills one, injures 27

An overnight fire in a care home for the elderly in the northern Spanish region of Asturias killed one person and injured 27, emergency services said on Wednesday.
The fire started on the first floor of a three-storey building, emergencies services said. The cause was unknown.
When firefighters arrived, flames had spread through the first floor of the building. The fire was specially intense in the room where rescuers later found the victim.
A 46-year-old worker was in serious condition, while 26 people suffered slight injuries, the emergencies services said.
