South Korea's Yoon survives impeachment vote after his party boycotts

General view of lawmakers in the voting chamber during the plenary session for the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Photo: Reuters

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment motion in the opposition-led parliament on Saturday that was prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law this week, after members of his party boycotted the vote.

Only a single member of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) remained in his seat; some returned from the walkout after members of the opposition called on them to return and vote.

The lull was an odd counterpoint to the shouts and cursing in parliament that had preceded the vote, held four days after Yoon plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy and key US military ally into its greatest political crisis in decades, threatening to shatter South Korea's reputation as a democratic success story.