South Korea's Yoon set to avoid arrest by warrant deadline

Supporters of impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol react during a rally near his residence in Seoul on January 6, 2025. — AFP

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol appeared set to evade arrest ahead of a Monday night deadline after anti-graft investigators asked for more time to enforce a warrant.

The former star prosecutor has defiantly refused questioning three times over a bungled martial law decree last month and remained holed up in his residence surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his arrest.

Anti-graft investigators sought an extension to the warrant that expires at the end of Monday (1500 GMT) and asked for support from the police, which said the force would help and may arrest anyone shielding Yoon.

"The validity of the warrant expires today. We plan to request an extension from the court today," said CIO deputy director Lee Jae-seung, whose authority has been refuted by Yoon's lawyers.

The request was officially filed on Monday evening and an extension can be granted all the way up to the midnight deadline. If the warrant expires, investigators can apply for another one.

The anti-graft officials have sought more time and help because of the difficulties they have faced, including being met by hundreds of security forces when they entered Yoon's presidential compound on Friday.

"We will consider the option of arresting any personnel from the Presidential Security Service during the execution of the second warrant", a police official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The country's opposition Democratic Party has also called for the dissolution of the security service protecting the impeached president.

If authorities detain Yoon, who has already been suspended from duty by lawmakers, he would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested.

But they would only have 48 hours to either request another arrest warrant, in order to keep him in detention, or be forced to release him.

While officials have been unable to get to Yoon, the joint investigation team has gone after top military officials behind the martial law plan.

The prosecution's martial law special investigation unit on Monday indicted Defence Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho on charges of playing an integral role in an insurrection and abuse of power.

Yoon would face prison or, at worst, the death penalty if convicted for insurrection over briefly suspending civilian rule and plunging South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

But both he and his supporters have remained defiant.

"We will protect the Presidential Security Service till midnight", said Kim Soo-yong, 62, one of the protest organisers.

"If they get another warrant, we will come again."

Early on Monday dozens of Yoon's lawmakers from the People Power Party turned up in front of his presidential residence and police blocked roads.