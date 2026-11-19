South Korea cut Wi-Fi around exam halls and is offering $75,000 rewards to whistleblowers in an all-out battle against AI-assisted cheating as half a million students sit their gruelling college entrance exams on Thursday.

Known as the Suneung, the once-a-year, nine-hour-long exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs, and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

But this year, fears of AI-assisted cheating have driven authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of supervisors and sending random emergency alerts to detect any smartphones illegally smuggled into the exam centres.

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As students were still taking the test on Thursday afternoon, South Korea's Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered that Suneung papers from 2025 be kept for a cheating probe.

"The Ministry of Education shall maintain the current storage conditions of last year's (college entrance exam) papers until further notice," the PM's office said, adding that they are normally discarded after the following year's test.

Anxious parents were earlier seen hugging their children in the South Korean capital, where temperatures dropped below zero overnight.

"I came here with a heavy heart because of concerns over AI cheating," Bang Min-ji, 18, told AFP as she prepared to enter the Yeouido Girls' High School in central Seoul on Thursday morning.

The exam kicked off at 8.40 am (2340 GMT Wednesday), with a nationwide mobile phone alert sounding 10 minutes beforehand.

An AFP photographer saw a late-running student race into the high school after getting a ride in a police car.

Students were told to turn up with just pencils. Erasers will be provided by the test centres, as authorities try to reduce the chances of concealed digital devices disguised as stationery.

Exam-takers were also asked to avoid wearing clothes with buttons, with those who fail to comply having stickers placed over the buttons to prevent the use of hidden cameras.

Bang said she feared that restrictions on writing instruments could disrupt her exam.

"I'm worried I might panic if I have difficulty using the stationery provided during the test."

Elsewhere in the South Korean capital, boys were pictured with their heads in their hands as they sat nervously at exam desks.

A total of 22 test-takers were found with smartphones after the morning alerts were sent, vice education minister Choi Eun-ok told a press briefing.

They would be referred to exam authorities to undergo "a thorough inspection to determine whether they were carrying miniature cameras or other electronic devices", she said.

Extraordinary steps

Much of South Korea usually comes to a standstill on Suneung day, with flights temporarily halted during the English listening section, many offices opening an hour later than usual to ease traffic, and stock trading also delayed by an hour.

And this year the country rolled out the extraordinary series of anti-cheating measures after the top scorer in the national tax accountant examination confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to obtain AI-generated answers, achieving a near-perfect mark.

The revelation has fuelled suspicions that other high-stakes exams had also been compromised, including law school admissions and professional licensing tests.

President Lee Jae Myung has promised a bounty of at least $75,000 for anyone reporting misconduct, as well as reduced penalties for those who turn in their accomplices.

But test taker Park So-hyun said the government's response had "come too late".

"My friends and I all think the exam may have already been compromised in the past, and we're only taking action now because of Sunday's confession," she said at the school in Yeouido.

"Adults have been irresponsible."

Expulsion

With the AI cheating scandal erupting so close to the Suneung, a high school student had filed a constitutional petition challenging the government's decision to go ahead with the exam as planned.

But a South Korean court on Wednesday rejected the request, citing insufficient evidence of irreparable harm.

Under the tightened measures, students caught cheating could be barred from retaking the exam for 10 years and face criminal prosecution.

The anxiety over AI cheating adds to an already immensely stressful day for South Korea.

Nervous parents traditionally escort their children to exam centres, where teachers and younger students gather to hand out sweets and chant words of encouragement.

After seeing their children off, many parents flock to Buddhist temples and churches across the country to pray for their success.