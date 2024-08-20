South Korean island to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jongdari

Jonas was 37 and a prominent activist for a left-wing farmers group when he was bundled by a group of unknown men into a vehicle at a Manila shopping mall in 2007
The southern island of Jeju, Korea, is expected to come under the direct influence of Typhoon Jongdari on Tuesday afternoon, Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said, cautioning against strong winds and heavy rains.
According to Yonhap News Agency, a typhoon advisory was issued for waters far off Jeju as of 4am, while preliminary advisories were issued for the island and waters off the country's south coast.
Jeju is expected to receive up to 100mm of rain through Wednesday, while the maximum instantaneous wind speed on the island is forecast to be between 20 and 30 metres per second starting Tuesday afternoon, the KMA said.
In response to the approaching typhoon, the interior ministry also activated a level 1 emergency, with Minister Lee Sang-min ordering related agencies to make thorough preparatory measures to minimise damage.
The typhoon is expected to weaken to a low-pressure system off the west coast city of Mokpo on Wednesday night.
ALSO READ:
Jonas was 37 and a prominent activist for a left-wing farmers group when he was bundled by a group of unknown men into a vehicle at a Manila shopping mall in 2007
It will be the Indian PM's first trip to the war-torn country since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Putin in Moscow
The government has urged doctors to return to duty while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for healthcare professionals
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified, resulting in blackouts in many regions and forcing Kyiv to start large-scale electricity imports from the EU
Some 3,000 holiday makers were evacuated from a camping site to a municipal building in the coastal town of Canet-en-Roussillon
The new, temporary measure will mean suspects will be summoned to court only when it is confirmed that a cell is available in one of the more than 100 prisons across the country
The incident comes less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippines militaries in Scarborough Shoal
I am back in Tel Aviv to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line, says top US diplomat