South Korean island to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jongdari

In response to the approaching typhoon, the interior ministry also activated a level 1 emergency

By WAM

Photo: AFP
Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 10:42 AM

The southern island of Jeju, Korea, is expected to come under the direct influence of Typhoon Jongdari on Tuesday afternoon, Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said, cautioning against strong winds and heavy rains.

According to Yonhap News Agency, a typhoon advisory was issued for waters far off Jeju as of 4am, while preliminary advisories were issued for the island and waters off the country's south coast.


Jeju is expected to receive up to 100mm of rain through Wednesday, while the maximum instantaneous wind speed on the island is forecast to be between 20 and 30 metres per second starting Tuesday afternoon, the KMA said.

In response to the approaching typhoon, the interior ministry also activated a level 1 emergency, with Minister Lee Sang-min ordering related agencies to make thorough preparatory measures to minimise damage.


The typhoon is expected to weaken to a low-pressure system off the west coast city of Mokpo on Wednesday night.

