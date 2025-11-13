Twenty hurt in South Korea after truck crashes into market, officials say

A light truck crashed into a market in South Korea on Thursday and sped out of control for 150 metres (164.04 yards), injuring 20 people including two who are unconscious, emergency officials said.

The incident took place at a market located in Bucheon, about 20 km (12.43 miles) west of the capital Seoul, a fire office told a televised briefing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The driver was not in critical condition and was not intoxicated with alcohol when tested by police, a police official said at the briefing.

The police would hand the vehicle over to investigators to try to pinpoint the cause of the crash, the official said.