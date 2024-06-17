South Korea to issue new work visa scheme, K-culture training permit this year

File photo

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM

Republic of Korea will begin issuing the K-culture training visa for foreigners on a trial basis this year and consider introducing a new workation visa, with the goal of attracting more tourists from overseas, the finance ministry said Monday.

Korean news agency Yonhap reported that it is part of the comprehensive measures presented by the ministry, which also calls for simplifying entry procedures and devising various tour programmes to better meet their needs and boost their conveniences.

According to the plan, the government will launch the so-called K-culture training visa for foreigners on a trial basis starting this year, which will be available for people who want to come here to take part in training programmes on K-pop, choreography and other cultural sectors.

It will also consider the expansion of a digital nomad visa, where foreigners can work remotely while travelling in South Korea.

The one-year test operation of the workation visa has been implemented since January, and the government is mulling options to diversify its requirements in cooperation with regional governments to give foreigners more incentives and various options regarding their stay both for work and tours in specific regions in the Republic of Korea.

In May this year, President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Republic of Korea on a two-day state visit. The two leaders discussed ways to develop the special strategic partnership between the UAE and Korea.

It is also worth noting that in 2015, Dubai Tourism opened its first office in Seoul, South Korea, to highlight the city's destination offerings and attract more holidaymakers.