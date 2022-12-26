South Korea suspends flight departures upon military request: Official

The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
South Korea suspended flight departures from its Incheon and Gimpo airports on Monday following a request from the military, a transport ministry official said.
The suspension began at 1:08 pm (0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 pm at Incheon, and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10 pm, the ministry official told Reuters.
The official did not provide further details on the suspension.
