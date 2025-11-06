  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 06, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png34.3°C

South Korean officials question feasibility of building nuclear submarine in US shipyard

US President Trump wrote on social media last week that he had given approval for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine and that it would be built in the Philadelphia shipyard

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 2:15 PM

Top Stories

Ancient boats, blue Qurans: How UAE's National Museum is building future for its past

Ancient boats, blue Qurans: How UAE's National Museum is building future for its past

Don't even think about cheating: Rules and penalties that every student needs to know

Don't even think about cheating: Rules and penalties that every student needs to know

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

The South Korean-owned Philly Shipyard in the United States does not currently have the capability to build a nuclear-powered submarine, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said on Thursday during a parliamentary hearing.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump wrote on social media last week that he had given approval for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine and that it would be built in the Philadelphia shipyard.

Recommended For You

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' actress Diane Ladd dies at 89

'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' actress Diane Ladd dies at 89

Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 140; 127 missing after devastating floods

Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 140; 127 missing after devastating floods

RAK Police sees over 11% increase in emergency calls during Q3 2025

RAK Police sees over 11% increase in emergency calls during Q3 2025

Two Gurus, One Message: Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai celebrates faith, freedom, and humanity

Two Gurus, One Message: Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai celebrates faith, freedom, and humanity

 

Trump posted the comment on his Truth Social platform after South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung asked him during a summit to let his country, an ally of the US, have fuel for nuclear-powered submarines equipped with conventional weapons.

"At the moment, as far as I know, it (the Philly Shipyard) does not have the capability," Kim said when asked by a lawmaker about the potential to build a nuclear submarine there.

South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that it was "rational" to build the submarines in South Korea, given the country's level of expertise on shipbuilding, but that the issue had not been discussed by the two countries.

South Korea is home to some of the world's leading shipbuilders, including Hanwha Ocean, which along with another affiliate owns the Philly shipyard.

Hanwha Ocean declined to comment on the issue.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a joint press conference with Ahn on Tuesday that the Trump administration would work closely with the Department of State and Department of Energy to fulfil Trump's commitment on the submarines, adding that the president wants allies to be strong.