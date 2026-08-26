4 bodies found in South Korea; policeman arrested for tampering evidence

South Korean police have found the bodies of four people reported missing on a popular resort island, as investigators probe local police's handling of the missing persons cases.

The discovery of the bodies over three days through Monday has sent shockwaves through Jeju Island, a resort destination that draws more than 13 million domestic and foreign visitors each year.

The missing persons cases appear unrelated, but two were reportedly closed by the same officer.

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One case involved 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran, whose body was found on Monday after her boyfriend reported her missing in May. The other involved a missing man in his 60s.

Authorities on Tuesday detained the investigator, surnamed Bu, who closed both cases, accusing him of falsifying records and neglecting his duties.

Bu allegedly closed Jang's case by falsely recording her death as a "traffic accident casualty".

He had reportedly told Jang's family that he had made contact with the woman and that she was safe but did not wish to be found.

"The arrest warrant against the defendant was issued over concerns of flight risk and evidence tampering," detective Jung Tae-won said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The government launched a task force to "swiftly examine all missing cases the defendant had handled," he added.

The scandal prompted President Lee Jae Myung to order a probe into the handling of Jang's case. He instructed his cabinet to present a reform plan for the police force.

"Recently, serious concerns have emerged over a lack of discipline within the police and irresponsibility in maintaining public safety," Lee said at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"Please give some thought to how the police should be reformed going forward, including the establishment of a body tasked with overseeing police reform," he added.

Police have also launched a comprehensive review of all missing persons cases closed over the past three years — some 310,000 cases — in response to the scrutiny, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.