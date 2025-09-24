South Korea's ex-first lady goes on trial in corruption case

South Korea opened a criminal trial Wednesday for the wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the first time an ex-first lady has faced trial, after her husband was removed from office over a martial law bid.

Kim Keon Hee was arrested in August on a range of charges, including stock manipulation and corruption. She appeared in person at the Seoul Central District Court, escorted by guards.

Dressed in a dark suit with her hair tied back, the former first lady wore a badge on her chest bearing her inmate number: 4398.

The trial began with the court confirming her identity and her occupation, to which she replied briefly: "I am unemployed."

She also gave her date of birth and declined to request a jury trial.

The case means South Korea now has both a former president and a former first lady simultaneously facing criminal proceedings.

Kim has long faced scrutiny, with lingering questions about her alleged role in stock manipulation.

Public criticism was reignited in 2022 when a left-wing pastor filmed himself presenting her with a Dior handbag, which she appeared to accept.

She is also accused of interfering in the nomination process for MPs in Yoon's party, a violation of election laws.

Legal experts say the trial could see the former presidential couple summoned together over their alleged role in influencing parliamentary elections.

Her husband Yoon, as president, vetoed three special investigation bills passed by the opposition-controlled parliament that sought to probe the allegations against Kim, with the last veto issued in late November.

A week later, Yoon declared martial law.