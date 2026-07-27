South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law

A South Korean court on Monday sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, after finding him guilty of violating the election law by making false statements during his 2022 presidential campaign.

The sentence, if upheld through appeals, could force Yoon's People Power Party to return 39.7 billion won ($27.1 million) in election expenses reimbursed by the National Election Commission following his presidential election victory.

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