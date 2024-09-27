South Korea announces new visa to attract foreign workers in tech sector

Immediately following the vote, the NDP again sided with the Liberals to pass legislation on capital gains taxes, averting another political crisis
South Korea is rolling out a new visa programme to attract foreign workers specialising in the tech industry, the government said on Thursday.
The plan is part of a new immigration policy aimed at "enhancing social cohesion" amid a growing foreign community in the country, Yonhap News Agency reported, quoting justice minister Park Sung-jae.
Currently, foreigners make up 2.61 million, or 5 per cent, of South Korea's total population, and the ministry predicts this may exceed 3 million within five years.
Under the policy, a 'top-tier visa' will be introduced to attract highly skilled foreign workers in the tech sectors like artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum technology and aerospace. The scheme is expected to offer immigration and residency benefits.
The justice ministry said the scope of the envisioned visa programmes will be determined through consultations with related government agencies.
