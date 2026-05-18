Two killed as 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes south China

Authorities had evacuated over 7,000 people from the area as 13 buildings collapsed

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 8:06 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck south China's Guangxi region on Monday, killing two people and causing 13 buildings to collapse, state media reported.

The quake hit Guangxi's Liuzhou city at 12.21am (1621 GMT), state news agency Xinhua said, adding that one person remained missing as of the morning. 

Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

UAE says 'terrorist attack' near Barakah power site is unacceptable act of aggression

UAE says 'terrorist attack' near Barakah power site is unacceptable act of aggression

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

UAE minister discusses Iran's attacks, threats to vessels with IMO chief

UAE minister discusses Iran's attacks, threats to vessels with IMO chief

 

State broadcaster CCTV identified the deceased as a couple — a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — and said search and rescue efforts for the missing person were ongoing. 

Authorities had evacuated over 7,000 people from the area, it added. 

Videos published by CCTV showed people fleeing high-rise buildings and piles of rubble next to destroyed homes. 

Rescue workers were seen trudging through the debris, while their dogs tried to sniff out signs of life. 

Emergency workers wearing helmets were also seen using earthmovers to clear the wreckage. 

Earthquakes in China are relatively common. 

Last January, a devastating quake in the remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people and damaged thousands of buildings. 

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

2

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

3

Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE experts warn against posting sarcastic, assumptuous comments

4

UAE minister discusses Iran's attacks, threats to vessels with IMO chief

5

Dhul Hijjah crescent moon spotted in UAE; Eid Al Adha dates revealed